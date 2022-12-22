See All Otolaryngologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Michael Amato, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview

Dr. Michael Amato, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Amato works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island
    1 Teleport Dr Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 370-0072

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Carotid Ultrasound
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Carotid Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 171 ratings
    Patient Ratings (171)
    5 Star
    (168)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Amato, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275927154
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Amato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amato works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Amato’s profile.

    171 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

