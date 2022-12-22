Dr. Michael Amato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Amato, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Amato, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island1 Teleport Dr Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10311 Directions (718) 370-0072
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Amato explained everything. Paid attention to my questions. Answered everything so I totally understood his explanation. I was Never rushed. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Amato, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amato accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
171 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.