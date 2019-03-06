Overview

Dr. Michael Amaro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Amaro works at Michael Amaro, MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.