Dr. Michael Alunni, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (14)
Overview

Dr. Michael Alunni, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Alunni works at Allegheny Ophthalmic & Orbital in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Sewickley, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Freeman & Eger Llp
    420 E North Ave Ste 116, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 224-4240
  2. 2
    Alexander Chang MD PC
    2101 Greentree Rd Ste 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 429-2020
  3. 3
    Wexford Anesthesia Associates PC
    6001 Stonewood Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 933-3800
  4. 4
    Keystone Physical Therapy
    1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 741-6776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Saint Clair Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blindness
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blindness
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Blindness Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 11, 2022
    Knowledgeable, efficient, provides exceptional care and attention to detail. His bedside manner may not always be the most warm, but I don’t choose my doctors based on how much I am coddled or how nice they are. I choose them based on their expertise and results. He is one the best in the field and would recommend him to anyone.
    Dr. Michael Alunni, MD
    About Dr. Michael Alunni, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194916825
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alunni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alunni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alunni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alunni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alunni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alunni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
