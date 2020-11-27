See All Neurologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Michael Alt, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Alt, DO

Neurology
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Alt, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Alt works at The Tate Institute for Female Pelvic Health in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ugur Sener, MD
Dr. Ugur Sener, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Elizabeth Coon, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Coon, MD
8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. David Burkholder, MD
Dr. David Burkholder, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Alt DO Psc
    2934 Breckenridge Ln Ste 2, Louisville, KY 40220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 454-7871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alt?

    Nov 27, 2020
    Dr Alt was thorough in his assessments, knowledgeable and communicated effectively, researched my history to understand my complications and ordered appropriate labs. He spent time with me on my initial visit and I felt he was vested in the cause of my medical issues.
    Joan Wempe — Nov 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Alt, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Alt, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alt to family and friends

    Dr. Alt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Alt, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Alt, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740227255
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Camp Pendleton Nava Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Alt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alt works at The Tate Institute for Female Pelvic Health in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Alt’s profile.

    Dr. Alt has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Alt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Alt, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.