Dr. Michael Alt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Alt, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Alt works at
Locations
Michael Alt DO Psc2934 Breckenridge Ln Ste 2, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 454-7871
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alt was thorough in his assessments, knowledgeable and communicated effectively, researched my history to understand my complications and ordered appropriate labs. He spent time with me on my initial visit and I felt he was vested in the cause of my medical issues.
About Dr. Michael Alt, DO
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1740227255
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Camp Pendleton Nava Hosp
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alt has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Alt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alt.
