Overview

Dr. Michael Alleva, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Alleva works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Auburndale in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deafness and Conductive Hearing Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.