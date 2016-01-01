Dr. Michael Alleva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alleva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Alleva, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Alleva, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Auburndale3516 Francis Lewis Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 661-4866
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Alleva, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Minn Ear Head & Neck
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alleva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alleva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alleva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alleva has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Deafness and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alleva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alleva speaks Italian and Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Alleva. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alleva.
