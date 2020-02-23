Dr. Michael Allard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Allard, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Allard, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Locations
Hunterdon Surgical Associates PA1100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
After having a cat scan in the ED reveal there was an issue with my gallbladder, Dr. Allard came in to discuss what he was going to do and very patiently described the procedure for me, as I was extremely nervous since there were a lot of other things going on. He helped tremendously to calm me down and helped my family with questions as well. He has a very kind, trustworthy manner to him that you feel as soon as he starts talking to you. He let me ask as many questions as I had without making me feel like I was overreacting. He worked with the anesthesiologist and other drs as a true team to make sure everything would go safely and with a great outcome. I truly felt he took care of me as he would his own family member. After the surgery he came and explained what he did and how I would be feeling over the next few days and then when I went home. After I got home I had questions and he responded immediately. I think he’s a phenomenal surgeon and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Allard, DO
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1861773038
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University SOM
- UMDNJ School Of Osteopathic Med
- A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine
- San Francisco State Univ.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allard has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.