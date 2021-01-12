Dr. Allan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Allan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Allan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Allan works at
Locations
-
1
Centennial Heart at Parkridge2339 McCallie Ave Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 508-6733
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allan?
Dr Allen treated me for a stubborn case of Afib. Tried shocking it back then prescribed medication that worked immediately.
About Dr. Michael Allan, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124035571
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas Medical Sciences
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allan works at
Dr. Allan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.