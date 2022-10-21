Dr. Michael Alexiades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexiades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Alexiades, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Alexiades, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Locations
Michael M. Alexiades MD PC523 E 72nd St Fl 7, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-7557Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center2800 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I have a number of health issues, despite several doctors at HSS worried about my knee replacement surgery, dr, . Alexiades performed it brilliantly. I was walking within a sort time and PT experts have been amazed at my progress. After 4 weeks, the doctor gave the go ahead to play golf. His us of the Mako robot certainly helped. I give him ten stars.
About Dr. Michael Alexiades, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexiades has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexiades accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexiades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexiades has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexiades on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexiades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexiades.
