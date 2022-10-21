See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Alexiades, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Alexiades, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Dr. Alexiades works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael M. Alexiades MD PC
    523 E 72nd St Fl 7, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-7557
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center
    2800 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-6040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I have a number of health issues, despite several doctors at HSS worried about my knee replacement surgery, dr, . Alexiades performed it brilliantly. I was walking within a sort time and PT experts have been amazed at my progress. After 4 weeks, the doctor gave the go ahead to play golf. His us of the Mako robot certainly helped. I give him ten stars.
    — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Alexiades, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558467027
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Alexiades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexiades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexiades has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexiades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexiades has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexiades on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexiades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexiades.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexiades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexiades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

