Overview

Dr. Michael Alexander, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Broward Medical Associates in Plantation, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.