Dr. Michael Albrink, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (33)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Albrink, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Albrink works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Usf Dept of Opthalmology
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 844-7314
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    1 Tampa General Cir Rm F-145, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 844-7314
    5 Tampa General Cir Ste 740, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 844-4731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominoplasty
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 05, 2022
    This DR is amazing!! From his bedside matter his personality and his surgical skills. Definitely a 5 star doctor
    About Dr. Michael Albrink, MD

    General Surgery
    45 years of experience
    English
    1720090103
    Education & Certifications

    OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
