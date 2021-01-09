Dr. Michael Albrecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Albrecht, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Albrecht, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Saint Marks Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Albrecht works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office16020 Park Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-0766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Main Office2500 W William Cannon Dr Ste 401, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 451-1969
-
3
Bastrop Location623 Highway 71 W Ste 204, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 541-1969
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Marks Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Albrecht, took his time explaining to me about my injured knee and what he was going to do in surgery. When I arrived to St David's South to the end when I was discharged everyone was so attentive, caring and Dr. Albrecht checked up on me in between surgeries to make sure I had any questions before my surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Albrecht! Thank you, Dr. ALBRECHT!
About Dr. Michael Albrecht, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366423246
Education & Certifications
- University Ks School Of Med
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
