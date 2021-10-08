See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dermatology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Albom, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Albom works at Michael J. Albom MD P C. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael J. Albom MD P C.
    33 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 517-2121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 08, 2021
Absolutely the most caring and talented Mohs surgeon.
— Oct 08, 2021
About Dr. Michael Albom, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 52 years of experience
  • English
  • 1336291657
Education & Certifications

  • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Albom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Albom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Albom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Albom works at Michael J. Albom MD P C. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Albom’s profile.

Dr. Albom has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Albom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

