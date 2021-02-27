Dr. Michael Albo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Albo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Albo, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 16950 Via Tazon Fl 1, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 657-8737
-
2
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-8435
-
3
Uc San Diego Health La Jolla - Women's Pelvic Medicine4520 Executive Dr Ste 360, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 657-8737
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albo?
Dr Albo was great at taking actions that helped my bladder get down to the right size and stop leaking i had, I felt he was a very good doctor who understood complexities and the real world impact and got stuff done.
About Dr. Michael Albo, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1912938499
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albo has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albo speaks German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Albo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.