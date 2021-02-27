Overview

Dr. Michael Albo, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.