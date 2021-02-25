Overview

Dr. Michael Albertson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Albertson works at Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.