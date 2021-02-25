Dr. Michael Albertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Albertson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Thousand Oaks Pulmonary Clinic/UCLA100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (808) 418-3500
Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care1250 La Venta Dr Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 494-6920
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Excellent Dr very knowledgeable and kind and thorough. Definitely recommend Dr Albertson
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114035128
- Los Angeles County-U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Queens College CUNY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Albertson has seen patients for Constipation, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albertson speaks Spanish.
