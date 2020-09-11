Overview

Dr. Michael Alazard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Alazard works at St. Rose Pediatrics in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.