Dr. Michael Aguinaldo, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Aguinaldo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York Medical College (Fifth Pathway Program).

Dr. Aguinaldo works at Kaiser Permanente Pasadena Medical Offices in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA and Placentia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Pasadena
    3280 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 338-5000
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center
    10800 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 984-7483
  3. 3
    North Orange County Pediatrics
    895 E Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 101, Placentia, CA 92870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 528-5112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Aguinaldo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851531487
    Education & Certifications

    • White Memorial Medical Center, Residency In Pediatrics
    • New York Medical College (Fifth Pathway Program)
    • University of California, Riverside
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Aguinaldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguinaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aguinaldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aguinaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguinaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguinaldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguinaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguinaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

