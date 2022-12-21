Overview

Dr. Michael Adler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Avera Holy Family Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare and Prairie Lakes Hospital.



Dr. Adler works at Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Madison, SD and Spirit Lake, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.