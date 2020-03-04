Overview

Dr. Michael Adler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Moses Taylor Hospital, Tyler Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Adler works at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.