Overview

Dr. Michael Adler, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Adler works at The Oregon Clinic Portland Dermatology in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.