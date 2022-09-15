Dr. Michael Addis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Addis, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Addis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ - University Hospital|Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Chilton Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Addis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fitzpatrick Physical Therapy LLC649 MORRIS AVE, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 264-9108
-
2
Westfield433 Central Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (973) 264-9060
-
3
The Cardiovascular Care Group200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 264-9656
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Chilton Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Addis?
Performed multiple procedures. Always compassionate, caring, and explains entire procedure. Always made sure I was comfortable and pain free during each procedure. Highly recommend
About Dr. Michael Addis, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275525743
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
- UMDNJ - University Hospital|Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Addis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Addis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addis works at
Dr. Addis has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Addis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Addis speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Addis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.