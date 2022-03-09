Overview

Dr. Michael Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Adams works at Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine - McKinney in McKinney, TX with other offices in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.