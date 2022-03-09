Dr. Michael Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Adams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Total Orthopedics Sport & Spine7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 165, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 727-9995Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine - Allen1125 Raintree Cir Ste 100, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 727-9995Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
I would highly recommend Dr Adams, I've had both knees replaced and have some minor surgery tomorrow by Dr Adams. Both knee replacements went extremely well and I was bike riding 5 miles at 5 weeks. I also love his PA Kendra Knowles.
About Dr. Michael Adams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134129794
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adams speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.