See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Clark, NJ
Dr. Michael Acocella, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Acocella, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Acocella, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Acocella works at Clark Family Health Center in Clark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rwjpe Clark Family Health
    138 Westfield Ave Ste D, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Acocella?

Dec 05, 2021
I have been going to Dr. Acocella for 30 plus years and have always had an exemplary visit. Dr. Acocella is very professional and takes the time to listen and explain the issues. It was due to Dr.Acocella’s thoroughness that I had my father as long as I did. Dr. Acocella’s predecessor missed diagnosed my father but Dr. A got it right and although the disease had progressed we were able to have my dad for another 4 years. I have always had a great experience with Dr A, he is the best Dr I have had ever.
DJ — Dec 05, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Acocella, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Acocella, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Acocella to family and friends

Dr. Acocella's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Acocella

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Acocella, DO.

About Dr. Michael Acocella, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770575037
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Michael'S Mc
Residency
Internship
  • St Michael's Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Acocella, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acocella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Acocella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Acocella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Acocella works at Clark Family Health Center in Clark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Acocella’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Acocella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acocella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acocella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acocella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Acocella, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.