Dr. Michael Ackerman, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Ackerman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn

Dr. Ackerman works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Long QT Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Rochester - Peds
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 516-6364

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Long QT Syndrome
Arrhythmia Screening
Stress Test
Long QT Syndrome
Arrhythmia Screening
Stress Test

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Mar 05, 2017
Dr. Ackerman shows genuine concern for his patients. He takes the time to listen and address any concerns. Dr. Ackerman is not one of those doctors that are in and out of the room. The doctor and staff are very prompt in returning calls and always go the extra mile.
East Peoria, IL — Mar 05, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Pediatric Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1104802032
Residency
  • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Dr. Michael Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ackerman works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Ackerman’s profile.

Dr. Ackerman has seen patients for Long QT Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ackerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

