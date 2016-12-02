Dr. Michael Abraham, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Abraham, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Abraham, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental5855 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32966 Directions (844) 227-2990
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
Dr. Abraham is one of the best dentists I have ever come into contact with. He is very knowledgable and explains everything in detail. I recommend him to all!!!
About Dr. Michael Abraham, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1104188937
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.