Dr. Michael Abidin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Abidin works at Metropolitan ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.