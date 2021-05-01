Overview

Dr. Michael Abele, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Abele works at Andover Obstetrics and Gynecology in Haverhill, MA with other offices in Lowell, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.