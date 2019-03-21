Overview

Dr. Michael Abel, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.



Dr. Abel works at San Francisco Surgical Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.