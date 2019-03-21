Dr. Michael Abel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Abel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Abel, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.
Dr. Abel works at
Locations
-
1
San Francisco Surgical Medial Group3838 California St Rm 616, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 923-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abel?
Dr. Abel performed my gall bladder surgery when I was suffering from gall stones and pancreatitis. His manner was so pleasant and calming that you stress level abated. He did an excellent surgery and I recovered fully thanks to his treatment.
About Dr. Michael Abel, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1447253380
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hospital
- Uc San Franccisco
- Naval Regl Med Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abel works at
Dr. Abel has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.