Dr. Michael Abdulian, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Abdulian, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Michael Abdulian, M.D.1500 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 863-4446Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Glendale orthopaedics222 W Eulalia St Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 547-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great dr very kind
About Dr. Michael Abdulian, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdulian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdulian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdulian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdulian has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdulian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdulian speaks Armenian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdulian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdulian.
