Dr. Michael Abboud, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Abboud, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical Stomatological Institute Na Semasko and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Abboud works at
Locations
Richmond University Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1234
Brooklyn Office1009 Brighton Beach Ave Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-3121
Total Women's Wellness Center1023 Forest Hill Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 448-2142
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best GYN!!! He is so kind, patient and extremely knowledgeable. I will never go anywhere else. He takes his time with all his patients hence there could be a wait. However, I will wait as long as I need to for him because he is that great.
About Dr. Michael Abboud, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Moscow Medical Stomatological Institute Na Semasko
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abboud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abboud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abboud has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abboud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abboud speaks Arabic and Russian.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboud.
