Dr. Micah Helton, MD
Overview
Dr. Micah Helton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durango, CO.
Dr. Helton works at
Locations
Horse Gulch Health Campus810 E 3rd St, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 385-9850
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s great. She listens, advises, and adjusts prescriptions when she thinks it advisable. She’s never rushed, and her office staff responds with kindness.
About Dr. Micah Helton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Helton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.