Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tovey works at Centennial Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.