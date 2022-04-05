See All Podiatrists in Roseburg, OR
Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Tovey works at Centennial Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Orthopedics
    2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tovey?

Apr 05, 2022
Dr. Tovey was very pleasant and professional. He fixed my foot. I’d recommend him to anyone that needed feet help.
Ruth A. — Apr 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tovey to family and friends

Dr. Tovey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tovey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM.

About Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1053543967
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tovey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tovey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tovey works at Centennial Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Dr. Tovey’s profile.

Dr. Tovey has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tovey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tovey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tovey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tovey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tovey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.