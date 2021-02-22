Overview

Dr. Micah Thompson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Thompson works at UAP Center For Better Sleep in Terre Haute, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.