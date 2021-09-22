Dr. Micah Roberts, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micah Roberts, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Micah Roberts, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 327-1431Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Medical Group Bakersfield - Golden Empire Cardiology3838 San Dimas St Ste B201, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 321-3161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Dr. Roberts is thorough, experienced, learned, and kind. I am inspires confidence. He is easy to talk to. His expertise is unquestionable. I would not hesitate to refer him to anyone. He performed a difficult ablation on me and it was highly successful. I am profoundly grateful to him for improving the quality of my life.
About Dr. Micah Roberts, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1972772945
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin / Madison, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Tripler Army Medical Center, Internal Medicine
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- California State University, Bakersfield
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.