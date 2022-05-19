Dr. Micah Relic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Relic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micah Relic, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Micah Relic, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6465 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Relic is my current OB and she is always so kind. She always takes the time to answer my questions. The Appointments always go by quick which is nice because I don't set in a room forever and can get back to work.
About Dr. Micah Relic, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Relic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Relic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Relic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Relic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Relic.
