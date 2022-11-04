Overview

Dr. Micah May, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Cooper University Hospital, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. May works at Dr. Micah May in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.