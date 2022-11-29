Overview

Dr. Micah Jones, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - 1802 Braeburn Dr MB20 in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.