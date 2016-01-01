Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Micah Hoffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Micah Hoffman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wyoming Behavioral Institute2521 E 15th St, Casper, WY 82609 Directions (307) 237-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
About Dr. Micah Hoffman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1649565417
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.