Overview

Dr. Micah Hemani, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Bridgewater, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital, Norwood Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Hemani works at SMG Urology at Compass East Bridgewater in East Bridgewater, MA with other offices in Norwood, MA and Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.