Dr. Micah Hemani, MD
Overview
Dr. Micah Hemani, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Bridgewater, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital, Norwood Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Locations
SMG Urology at Compass East Bridgewater1 Compass Way Ste 208, East Bridgewater, MA 02333 Directions (774) 260-9571
Norwood Urology886 Washington St Ste 1, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 619-8837
St. Elizabeth's Medical Office Building11 Nevins St Ste 303, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 787-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- Norwood Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and friendly
About Dr. Micah Hemani, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemani has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemani.
