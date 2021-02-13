Overview

Dr. Micah Garb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Garb works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.