Overview

Dr. Micah Dickey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Dickey works at Identity Medical Group (Dignity Health Medical Group) in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

