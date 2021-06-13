Dr. Micah Dickey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micah Dickey, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Micah Dickey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and Ventura County Medical Center.
Identity Medical Group (Oxnard)2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 120, Oxnard, CA 93036 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Dr. Dickey is best. His bedside matter is bar one. He really cares for me. I have had many doctors. I am 80 years old. He is the only one I have taken the time to write about. Thank You, Dr. Dickey. Sid M. Oxnard, CA
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1225290554
- Eastern Virginia Medical School|Portsmouth Fam Med-Eastern Va Med Sch
- Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- Ventura County Medical Center
Dr. Dickey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dickey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickey speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.