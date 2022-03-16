Dr. Baxley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Micah Baxley, MD
Overview
Dr. Micah Baxley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Locations
William C Gamberino MD Phd LLC3002 SE 1st Ave Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 368-2448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This guy right here!!! He is passionate and caring about his career, it shows 100%!!! He truly needs an award! Most doctors I have encountered just make u feel like a number, like ur at he dmv or something, it’s terrible! Not Dr.Baxley, he makes sure you feel like a person, and he doesn’t just prescribe you something without giving you information about it and better yet he explains why he is prescribing it.
About Dr. Micah Baxley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891825568
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Dr. Baxley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Baxley works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.