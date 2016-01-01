Dr. Micaela Wexler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micaela Wexler, DO
Overview
Dr. Micaela Wexler, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Wexler works at
Locations
-
1
Marillac Campus8000 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Nevada Regional Medical Center800 S Ash St, Nevada, MO 64772 Directions (417) 667-3355
-
3
Wexler Family Psychiatry4203 Booth St, Kansas City, KS 66103 Directions (913) 948-0688
-
4
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wexler?
About Dr. Micaela Wexler, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1265631527
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wexler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wexler works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.