Dr. O'Neil-Callahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Micaela O'Neil-Callahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Micaela O'Neil-Callahan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. O'Neil-Callahan works at
Locations
Affinia Healthcare Pharmacy1717 Biddle St, Saint Louis, MO 63106 Directions (314) 814-8531
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed by Dr. Callahan! I'm new in town from the west coast and was looking for gynecologist that had the same brilliance and bedside manner that my previous doctor had. I was blown away by Dr. O'Neil-Callahan in her manner of service and explanation of diagnosis. She exceeded expectations! Very friendly and definitely makes you feel comfortable. As a patient, she doesn't make you feel rushed and takes her time in assuring that you understand and the options are. Great choice!
About Dr. Micaela O'Neil-Callahan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1568783850
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neil-Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neil-Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neil-Callahan has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neil-Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neil-Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neil-Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neil-Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neil-Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.