Overview

Dr. Micaela O'Neil-Callahan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. O'Neil-Callahan works at Grace Hll Mrphy O'flln Hlth Ctr in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.