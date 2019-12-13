See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Ophthalmology
5 (2)
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mica Bergman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Bergman works at Eyesthetica in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eyesthetica
    500 Molino St Ste 107, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 234-1000
  2. 2
    Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA
    4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-8950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 13, 2019
    Communicates well and thoroughly. Thoughtful/conservative. Excellent surgeon.
    — Dec 13, 2019
    About Dr. Mica Bergman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912268996
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
