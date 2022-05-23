Overview

Dr. Mian Yousuf, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Yousuf works at Surgery Associates of North Texas - Gainesville in Gainesville, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.