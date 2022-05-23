Dr. Mian Yousuf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousuf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mian Yousuf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mian Yousuf, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Medical City Lewisville.
Texas Cardiovascular Specialists - Gainesville1625 N Grand Ave, Gainesville, TX 76240 Directions (940) 222-5675
Texas Cardiovascular Specialists3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 305, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 253-6490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Lewisville
Extremely knowledgeable and compassionate…… and I was a critical care nurse for 33 years. He’s the best!!
- Interventional Cardiology
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Aga Khan University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
