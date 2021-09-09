Dr. Mian Shahzad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahzad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mian Shahzad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mian Shahzad, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Shahzad works at
Locations
H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4734
Moffitt Cancer Center at International Plaza4101 Jim Walter Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 745-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, Amazing Doctor,caring and talented Doctor. His staff are fantastic. I recommend him.
About Dr. Mian Shahzad, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1881888022
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo Medical Consortium
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- MIDDLESEX COUNTY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahzad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahzad accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahzad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahzad has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahzad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahzad speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahzad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahzad.
