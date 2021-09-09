See All Oncologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Mian Shahzad, MD

Oncology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mian Shahzad, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Shahzad works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 745-4734
  2. 2
    Moffitt Cancer Center at International Plaza
    4101 Jim Walter Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 745-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moffitt Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Carcinosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Mass Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Primary Malignant Melanoma of the Cervix Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvar Neoplasms Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Excellent, Amazing Doctor,caring and talented Doctor. His staff are fantastic. I recommend him.
    Nancy — Sep 09, 2021
    About Dr. Mian Shahzad, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1881888022
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo Medical Consortium
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • MIDDLESEX COUNTY COLLEGE
