Dr. Mian Rizwan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mian Rizwan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO.
Locations
SSM Health Outpatient Center1475 Kisker Rd Ste 200, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Directions (636) 498-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rizwan is an attentive listener and works cooperatively with me to obtain health objectives - wish he wasn't leaving St Charles, MO! Wishing him and future clients the best! - Thank you Dr Rizwan!
About Dr. Mian Rizwan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1437380276
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizwan has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizwan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizwan.
