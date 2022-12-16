Dr. Mian Jan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mian Jan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mian Jan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Khyber Med Coll and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital and Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Jan works at
Locations
-
1
West Chester Cardiology531 Maple Ave, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 692-4382
-
2
Ob Hospitalist Group at Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-5000
-
3
Penn Medicine Southern Chester County455 Woodview Rd, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 692-4382
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jan?
I have been with Dr Jan in 2004. He saved my life as I had 4 blocked heart arteries he discovered and then inserted 4 artery stents. I am now 82 and in great health thanks to Dr Jan’s guidance. I recommend Dr Jan highly! A wonder man and a better surgeon! Joe Kvech
About Dr. Mian Jan, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1487693537
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- St Francis Medical Center
- Lady Reading Hosp
- Khyber Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jan works at
Dr. Jan has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jan speaks Hindi.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Jan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.