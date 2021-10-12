See All Allergists & Immunologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Miae Oh, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miae Oh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Oh works at Allentown Pediatric & Adult Allergy, Asthma and Immunology in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Asthma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allentown Allergy, Asthma & Immunology - Division of Specialty Physician Associates
    1728 W Jonathan St Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 628-1225
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Asthma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Asthma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 12, 2021
    Had an appointment with Dr Oh this morning. Highly recommend !!! She and all her staff were kind, companionate, helpful, and very patient with a very nervous patient ( me ). She answered all my questions in full, and I could see the concern in her eyes. I never felt rushed, as I have felt when visiting other doctors. Thank you for everything.
    K B — Oct 12, 2021
    About Dr. Miae Oh, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740455013
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai-School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • St Christopher's Hospital for Children
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pa
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miae Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oh works at Allentown Pediatric & Adult Allergy, Asthma and Immunology in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Oh’s profile.

    Dr. Oh has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Asthma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

