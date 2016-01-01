Dr. Mia Wessels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wessels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mia Wessels, MD
Overview
Dr. Mia Wessels, MD is a Dermatologist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Mountain States Medical Group Dermatology16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 101C, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mia Wessels, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1942288501
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Ohio St U/Chldns Hosp
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
